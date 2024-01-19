Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

