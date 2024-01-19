Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 125,011 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,011 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,290,000 after purchasing an additional 785,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $71.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.