Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

