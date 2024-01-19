Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.