Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,263 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

