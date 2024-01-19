Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,194 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

