Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.86. 406,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,691. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

