Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 189125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0815402 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Touchstone Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$46,440.00. In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$70,740.00. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

