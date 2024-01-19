Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.75.

TSCO opened at $230.25 on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $230.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.



