Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $43,780 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Katapult alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Katapult by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Katapult Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of KPLT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.