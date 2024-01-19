Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $198.35, but opened at $210.27. Travelers Companies shares last traded at $208.09, with a volume of 890,385 shares.

The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.53.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

