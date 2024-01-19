Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.55. 1,241,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

