Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 353,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 640,893 shares.The stock last traded at $15.33 and had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

