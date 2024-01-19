Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,690. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

