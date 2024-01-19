Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 3,589,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,075,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

