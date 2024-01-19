Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

TFC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

