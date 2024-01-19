Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

