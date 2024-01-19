U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.