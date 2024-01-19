U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

