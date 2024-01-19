U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,756 shares of company stock worth $1,224,326. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

