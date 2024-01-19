UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

