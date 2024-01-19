United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $41,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

