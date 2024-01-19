UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $596.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $516.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

