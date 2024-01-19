Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Universal Health Services worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $156.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $160.36.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

