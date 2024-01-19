Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

