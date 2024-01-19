US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

