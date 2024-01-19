USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.44. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 17,141 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

