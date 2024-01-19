USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Critical Review

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Western Financial and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.44%. USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and USCB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.29 $21.70 million $1.43 12.13 USCB Financial $76.33 million 3.10 $20.14 million $0.91 13.32

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.56% 6.21% 0.51% USCB Financial 18.33% 10.78% 0.91%

Summary

USCB Financial beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.