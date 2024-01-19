Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vail Resorts worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

