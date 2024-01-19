Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,708. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

