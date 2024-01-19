Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.