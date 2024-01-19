Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
VONE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $218.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.