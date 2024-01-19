Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $218.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

