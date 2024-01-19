Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 707,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

