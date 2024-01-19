Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 19,599 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 19,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,316,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,943,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

KALV stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

