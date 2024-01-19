Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Get Ventas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,764.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.