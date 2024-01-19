Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 605921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Veradigm Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Creative Planning increased its position in Veradigm by 53.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Veradigm by 216.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 97,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 19.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth $10,344,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

