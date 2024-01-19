VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.95

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 46695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,098.65 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,879.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,608,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

