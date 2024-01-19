VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSE stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $918.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.63.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VSE by 333.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.