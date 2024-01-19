Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.91%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

