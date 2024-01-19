Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 170.6% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 260,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 164,244 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

