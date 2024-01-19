Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 3.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $63.14. Approximately 272,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 536,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.