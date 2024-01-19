Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Shares Up 1.6%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.73 and last traded at $183.65. 208,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,249,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

