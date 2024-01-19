Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

