Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

