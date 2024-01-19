Wedbush Raises XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target to $13.00

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XOS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised XOS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

Get XOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOS

XOS Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ XOS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 108.67% and a negative net margin of 235.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOS will post -12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in XOS by 600.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.