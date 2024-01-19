Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,907 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

