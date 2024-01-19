WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. 1,084,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,924. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

