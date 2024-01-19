WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 37,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,495. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

