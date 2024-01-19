WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 276,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,151 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 196,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,133,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 716,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.24. 1,876,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,885. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

