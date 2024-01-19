WFA of San Diego LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.58 and a 12 month high of $316.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

